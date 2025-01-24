Madhya Pradesh to Ban Liquor Sale at Sacred Sites

In a significant move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the prohibition of liquor sales at 17 religious sites across the state. The decision, announced at Narsinghpur, aims to curb the ill effects of alcohol on youths.

Yadav emphasized the importance of safeguarding young people, who are seen as the future of the nation, from the adverse consequences of alcohol consumption. The government plans to ban liquor in places historically associated with Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

Previously, Yadav had expressed intentions to develop these spiritually significant locations into pilgrimage sites, enhancing their cultural and religious value.

(With inputs from agencies.)