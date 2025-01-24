Houthi Rebels Release Galaxy Leader Crew Amid Red Sea Tensions
Yemen's Houthi rebels have freed the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a ship detained amid Red Sea tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Mediated by Oman, the release follows a ceasefire in Gaza, but coincides with U.S. moves to reinstate a terrorism designation on the Houthis.
A significant development unfolded as Yemen's Houthi rebels released the crew members of the Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier captured during the heightened Red Sea tensions tied to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
This strategic move follows mediation by Oman, leading to the liberation of 25 crew members from various countries. This comes amid efforts to de-escalate hostilities linked to a ceasefire in Gaza.
However, this development occurs alongside the U.S. decision to possibly reinstate a terrorism designation on the Houthis, raising questions about future diplomatic relations and regional stability.
