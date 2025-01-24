Moscow's Swift Defense: Repelling the Drone Threat

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, announced on Friday morning that air defense units successfully intercepted Ukrainian drones at four different locations around the Russian capital.

According to Sobyanin's posts on Telegram, air defense forces in Kolomna and Ramenskoye districts southeast of Moscow repelled a group of "enemy" drones. No damage or casualties were reported, although specialist emergency crews were dispatched.

In subsequent posts, the mayor noted that additional drones were intercepted in the Podolsk and Troitsky districts, along with Shchyolkovo. Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry reported a wider offensive involving 49 drones, notably over the Kursk region near Ukraine.

