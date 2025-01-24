Gujarat ATS Busts Major Alprazolam Manufacturing Racket
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) dismantled a factory in Anand district, producing illegal alprazolam. Six individuals were arrested, and the drug worth Rs 107 crore was seized. Alprazolam is regulated under the NDPS Act. Authorities are investigating further into the illicit manufacturing operation.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has uncovered a clandestine factory engaged in the illicit manufacturing of the psychotropic drug alprazolam in Anand district, officials announced on Friday.
The operation, located near Khambhat town, was raided on Thursday evening following a tip-off. Six individuals were apprehended, and authorities seized 107 kg of the substance, valued at Rs 107 crore.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ATS) Harsh Upadhyay emphasized the drug's classification under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Initial investigations reveal the factory lacked the necessary license from the Central Bureau of Narcotics, intensifying the ongoing probe.
