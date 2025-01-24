Police Confrontation with Alleged MLA's Son Sparks Controversy
Delhi Police confronted two individuals, one allegedly claiming to be the son of an AAP MLA, for riding a bike with a modified silencer and behaving improperly with officers. A Rs 20,000 fine was issued for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. The incident unfolded during a security patrol before Republic Day.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have lodged a general diary entry against two individuals, including one purporting to be the son of an AAP MLA, following accusations of driving a motorcycle with a customized silencer and misconduct with officers, as reported on Friday.
The contentious incident took place as law enforcement officers conducted a security patrol in the Jamia Nagar area on the eve of Republic Day.
Authorities imposed a hefty fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused for breaching multiple stipulations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Despite claims and an attempted intervention by the purported MLA's son, an inquiry continues, with their motorcycle now impounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rashtrapati Bhavan's Unveiled Splendor: A Prelude to Republic Day
Showcasing Swarnim Bharat: Republic Day Special Guests
Massive Security Overhaul in Delhi Ahead of Republic Day
Honoring Unsung Heroes: Special Guests at the Republic Day Parade
Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to AAP MLA in Assault Case