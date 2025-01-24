Police Confrontation with Alleged MLA's Son Sparks Controversy

Delhi Police have lodged a general diary entry against two individuals, including one purporting to be the son of an AAP MLA, following accusations of driving a motorcycle with a customized silencer and misconduct with officers, as reported on Friday.

The contentious incident took place as law enforcement officers conducted a security patrol in the Jamia Nagar area on the eve of Republic Day.

Authorities imposed a hefty fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused for breaching multiple stipulations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Despite claims and an attempted intervention by the purported MLA's son, an inquiry continues, with their motorcycle now impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)