Stormy Debates: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy

The parliamentary committee session on the Waqf Amendment Bill kicked off with significant discord on Friday. Opposition figures argued that they lacked sufficient time to delve into the proposed legislative changes.

The session, led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was set to include input from a delegation helmed by Kashmiri religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Before hearing him, internal discussions grew tense, suggesting BJP expedited the bill for political advantages in Delhi.

Tensions reached a peak, temporarily halting discussions. Some opposition members exited, labeling the session a 'farce', demanding postponement. Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Farooq voiced strong dissent against government meddling in religious affairs, highlighting potential Muslim disempowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

