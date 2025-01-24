Stormy Debates: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy
The parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill was contentious, with opposition members feeling rushed and unsupported. Opposition leaders stormed out, deeming the proceedings a 'farce'. The Mirwaiz-led delegation opposed government interference in religious matters, advocating against steps that could disempower Muslims, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.
The parliamentary committee session on the Waqf Amendment Bill kicked off with significant discord on Friday. Opposition figures argued that they lacked sufficient time to delve into the proposed legislative changes.
The session, led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was set to include input from a delegation helmed by Kashmiri religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Before hearing him, internal discussions grew tense, suggesting BJP expedited the bill for political advantages in Delhi.
Tensions reached a peak, temporarily halting discussions. Some opposition members exited, labeling the session a 'farce', demanding postponement. Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Farooq voiced strong dissent against government meddling in religious affairs, highlighting potential Muslim disempowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.
