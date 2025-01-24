Left Menu

Tragedy in Lakhisarai: Elderly Woman Assaulted Over Cigarette Dispute

In Bihar's Lakhisarai district, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four individuals after refusing to provide them with cigarettes. Police have arrested two suspects and launched a search for the remaining. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhisarai | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:37 IST
An appalling incident in Lakhisarai, Bihar, has come to light where a 65-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to a brutal gang rape by four men following her refusal to provide them with cigarettes.

Authorities have apprehended two of the suspects and are actively searching for the remaining perpetrators involved in the heinous crime.

The victim is receiving immediate medical attention at a government hospital as local law enforcement intensifies its manhunt to bring all culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

