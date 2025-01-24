Tragedy in Lakhisarai: Elderly Woman Assaulted Over Cigarette Dispute

An appalling incident in Lakhisarai, Bihar, has come to light where a 65-year-old woman was reportedly subjected to a brutal gang rape by four men following her refusal to provide them with cigarettes.

Authorities have apprehended two of the suspects and are actively searching for the remaining perpetrators involved in the heinous crime.

The victim is receiving immediate medical attention at a government hospital as local law enforcement intensifies its manhunt to bring all culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)