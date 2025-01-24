Left Menu

Indonesia and France Reach Landmark Agreement on Repatriation of Death Row Inmate

Indonesia and France have signed an agreement for the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a Frenchman on death row in Indonesia for drug offenses. The decision was made for humanitarian reasons as Atlaoui suffers from cancer. He will return to France on February 4th.

In a significant diplomatic development, Indonesia and France have signed an agreement facilitating the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a French citizen on death row in Indonesia. Atlaoui, incarcerated since 2005 for his involvement in an ecstasy lab, has consistently denied the charges, claiming a misunderstanding regarding his role at the facility.

Despite an Indonesian court's rejection of his appeal, Atlaoui's repatriation has been arranged on humanitarian grounds due to his battle with cancer, as confirmed by Indonesia's senior law and human rights minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Atlaoui is expected to return to France on February 4, where his legal status will be reassessed under French law, which imposes a maximum 30-year sentence for similar offenses.

This agreement highlights ongoing legal cooperation between the two nations, with French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin and Indonesian officials affirming their commitment to honoring the court's decisions. French Ambassador Fabien Penone expressed gratitude to Indonesia and emphasized the potential for further collaborative efforts.

