Capital Secures Republic Day Celebrations with Unprecedented Measures
Over 70 paramilitary companies and 15,000 police are deploying for Republic Day. Security includes drones, CCTV, and cyber specialists. Multi-layered checkpoints and Facial Recognition Systems enhance protection. Police conducted mock drills, and AI-enabled cameras support vigilance. Comprehensive measures aim to ensure a safe event.
More than 70 paramilitary companies and over 15,000 police officers are being deployed across the capital for Republic Day celebrations, a senior police official announced on Friday.
The initiative includes drone and CCTV surveillance, with cyber-specialist officers to manage operations. Multi-layered security, including frisking and barricading, has been implemented.
Advanced surveillance, comprising Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras linked to a criminal database, will operate throughout the city. Mock drills and inter-agency coordination bolster these efforts, ensuring that law enforcement remains vigilant against any threats.
