Capital Secures Republic Day Celebrations with Unprecedented Measures

More than 70 paramilitary companies and over 15,000 police officers are being deployed across the capital for Republic Day celebrations, a senior police official announced on Friday.

The initiative includes drone and CCTV surveillance, with cyber-specialist officers to manage operations. Multi-layered security, including frisking and barricading, has been implemented.

Advanced surveillance, comprising Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras linked to a criminal database, will operate throughout the city. Mock drills and inter-agency coordination bolster these efforts, ensuring that law enforcement remains vigilant against any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)