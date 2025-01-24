Congress Pledges Special Ministry for Poorvanchalis in Delhi
The Congress party announced plans for a dedicated ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis if elected in the Delhi assembly elections. They criticized the AAP government for corruption and neglect, emphasizing the significant role of Poorvanchalis in the city's development. Elections are scheduled for February.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party made a significant electoral promise on Friday, announcing the establishment of a separate ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis in Delhi if they come into power following the assembly elections.
Addressing accusations at the current AAP government, Congress leaders claimed it has ruined the city's infrastructure and committed Rs 382 crore corruption in healthcare. They emphasized the contributions of Poorvanchalis to the capital's progress.
Congress leaders highlighted the unfair treatment Poorvanchalis face despite their role in national development. With elections approaching on February 5 and counting on February 8, the party aims to garner support from this vital voter base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Pakistan’s Primary Healthcare Financing
How the Development of Personalised Medicine Could Revolutionise Healthcare
The Healing Code: Transforming Healthcare with Technology Unveiled
CBI Books DUSIB Officer in New Corruption Scandal as Political Tensions Rise
Emerging Health Challenges: From Healthcare Denials to Bird Flu