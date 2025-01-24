Left Menu

Congress Pledges Special Ministry for Poorvanchalis in Delhi

The Congress party announced plans for a dedicated ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis if elected in the Delhi assembly elections. They criticized the AAP government for corruption and neglect, emphasizing the significant role of Poorvanchalis in the city's development. Elections are scheduled for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:15 IST
Congress Pledges Special Ministry for Poorvanchalis in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party made a significant electoral promise on Friday, announcing the establishment of a separate ministry and budget for Poorvanchalis in Delhi if they come into power following the assembly elections.

Addressing accusations at the current AAP government, Congress leaders claimed it has ruined the city's infrastructure and committed Rs 382 crore corruption in healthcare. They emphasized the contributions of Poorvanchalis to the capital's progress.

Congress leaders highlighted the unfair treatment Poorvanchalis face despite their role in national development. With elections approaching on February 5 and counting on February 8, the party aims to garner support from this vital voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025