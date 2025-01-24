Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra

An explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has left eight people feared dead. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences and stated that rescue efforts are ongoing. The blast occurred in the LTP section around 10.30 am, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has claimed the lives of eight people, according to initial reports on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief and promised that all necessary steps are being taken to assist those affected by the tragic incident. Rescue teams are already at the scene.

While the Defence Ministry has yet to officially release details, the explosion reportedly occurred at the LTP section of the factory around 10.30 am. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and full extent of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025