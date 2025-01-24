Tragedy Strikes Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra
An explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has left eight people feared dead. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences and stated that rescue efforts are ongoing. The blast occurred in the LTP section around 10.30 am, with investigations underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has claimed the lives of eight people, according to initial reports on Friday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief and promised that all necessary steps are being taken to assist those affected by the tragic incident. Rescue teams are already at the scene.
While the Defence Ministry has yet to officially release details, the explosion reportedly occurred at the LTP section of the factory around 10.30 am. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and full extent of the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Digitization of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Medical Records
Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives at Sacred Shrine
Tragedy Strikes at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Multiple Lives
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Revered Tirupati Temple
Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Lives and Injures Dozens