Tragedy Strikes Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra

An explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, has claimed the lives of eight people, according to initial reports on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief and promised that all necessary steps are being taken to assist those affected by the tragic incident. Rescue teams are already at the scene.

While the Defence Ministry has yet to officially release details, the explosion reportedly occurred at the LTP section of the factory around 10.30 am. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and full extent of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)