Chief Election Commissioner Urges Social Media Platforms for Integrity

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has voiced concerns about social media platforms failing to curb the spread of false information, a responsibility often left to election bodies. Addressing the issue, he stressed the need for platforms to introspect and not let business interests compromise the democratic process.

Speaking at an international conference on election management, Kumar likened the situation to spreading a disease only to profit by selling its cure, warning that this jeopardizes the fairness of elections. He urged social media companies to prevent their platforms from being overshadowed by misleading narratives.

Looking towards the future, Kumar acknowledged the role of evolving technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in refining election processes. While AI can improve efficiency and voter roll accuracy, it requires careful management to ensure innovation supports inclusivity and truth.

