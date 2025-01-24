Tragic Roadside Fire Claims Lives of Truck Driver and Helper

In a tragic accident in Bhojpur district, a truck driver and his helper were burnt alive when their vehicle caught fire while they were asleep inside. The mishap occurred in the Koilwar police station area in the early hours of Friday.

Senior police officer SP Raj confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as Bhim Singh, 56, and Vikas Kumar, 20. Both were local residents who had returned from West Champaran district late Thursday night, planning to head to their homes the next morning.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed the 18-wheeler while it was locked from inside. The charred bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are being conducted, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)