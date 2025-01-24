Defamation Dispute Erupts Over Mahant's Remarks on Mulayam Singh Yadav

A defamation lawsuit was announced against Hanuman Garhi priest Mahant Raju Das at a Varanasi court after he allegedly made objectionable comments about Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The incident was reported on Friday by a legal representative.

Raju Das had recently used social media platform X to call for disrespectful actions against a statue of Yadav at a camp affiliated with SP supporters during the Maha Kumbh event. The Varanasi civil court accepted the complaint, setting a February 17 date for hearing, advocate Prem Prakash Yadav announced.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi confirmed that party members had earlier requested the Varanasi police commissioner to address the remarks. While the court has taken up the case, Dhoopchandi emphasized that the local police should also intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)