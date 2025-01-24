Mysterious Case of Missing Woman and Boiling Body Parts
The Rachakonda police are investigating a perplexing case involving an ex-serviceman suspected of murdering his wife, dissecting her body, and boiling the remains. With no body found, authorities continue to treat the case as a missing person incident, consulting experts nationwide. Residents were horrified by the crime.
The Rachakonda police are delving into a disturbing case involving an ex-serviceman accused of heinous acts against his wife. The investigation remains complex due to the absence of the victim's body, prompting nationwide expert consultations to crack the case.
Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu addressed the media, emphasizing the current classification of the situation as a missing person case. He highlighted the difficulties faced without the recovery of any remains, necessitating an unconventional approach to the probe.
Fears run high among the residents of New Venkateshwara Colony, where the family lived, leading them to temporarily vacate their homes. Gurumurthy, the suspect, continues to draw suspicion, despite aiding in the initial missing complaint filed by her family.
