Tragic Accident on Agra-Etawah Highway Claims Life

A fatal accident occurred on the Agra-Etawah highway as a 48-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle, police reported.

Station House Officer Ram Sahay Singh identified the victim as Omvati, who was crossing the road near Dudha village to collect cattle fodder when the incident took place.

Omvati was rushed to Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai but tragically died from her injuries. Authorities have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)