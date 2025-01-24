Tragic Accident on Agra-Etawah Highway Claims Life
A 48-year-old woman named Omvati was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the Agra-Etawah highway. The incident occurred near Dudha village as she was heading to get fodder for her cattle. She was taken to a hospital in Saifai, where she succumbed to her injuries.
A fatal accident occurred on the Agra-Etawah highway as a 48-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle, police reported.
Station House Officer Ram Sahay Singh identified the victim as Omvati, who was crossing the road near Dudha village to collect cattle fodder when the incident took place.
Omvati was rushed to Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai but tragically died from her injuries. Authorities have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
