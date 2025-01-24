Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Agra-Etawah Highway Claims Life

A 48-year-old woman named Omvati was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the Agra-Etawah highway. The incident occurred near Dudha village as she was heading to get fodder for her cattle. She was taken to a hospital in Saifai, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:19 IST
Tragic Accident on Agra-Etawah Highway Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on the Agra-Etawah highway as a 48-year-old woman was struck by an unidentified vehicle, police reported.

Station House Officer Ram Sahay Singh identified the victim as Omvati, who was crossing the road near Dudha village to collect cattle fodder when the incident took place.

Omvati was rushed to Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai but tragically died from her injuries. Authorities have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025