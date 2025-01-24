Left Menu

UN Halts Travel Amid Yemen's Houthi Tensions

The United Nations has suspended travel to Houthi-held areas in Yemen following the detention of UN staff by the rebels. The Houthi's detention actions coincide with US President Trump's move to reinstate a terrorism designation, potentially escalating tensions despite recent ceasefire efforts in the region.

Updated: 24-01-2025 18:45 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Nations has taken the decisive step of suspending all travel to regions under the control of Yemen's Houthi rebels. This action follows the detention of UN personnel by the armed group.

The UN's statement highlights its concern for staff safety, noting that the Houthis have detained more UN workers and associates, including those linked to the former US Embassy in Sanaa and various aid organizations.

While the Houthis have yet to officially respond to the UN's decision, tensions remain high as the group aims to reduce attacks on maritime routes and Israel following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. In a related development, US President Donald Trump has announced plans to reimpose a terrorism designation on the Houthis, a move that could further strain relations after its revocation by President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

