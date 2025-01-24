UN Halts Travel Amid Yemen's Houthi Tensions

The United Nations has taken the decisive step of suspending all travel to regions under the control of Yemen's Houthi rebels. This action follows the detention of UN personnel by the armed group.

The UN's statement highlights its concern for staff safety, noting that the Houthis have detained more UN workers and associates, including those linked to the former US Embassy in Sanaa and various aid organizations.

While the Houthis have yet to officially respond to the UN's decision, tensions remain high as the group aims to reduce attacks on maritime routes and Israel following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. In a related development, US President Donald Trump has announced plans to reimpose a terrorism designation on the Houthis, a move that could further strain relations after its revocation by President Biden.

