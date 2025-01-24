South Korean Court Rejects Extension of Impeached President's Detention
A South Korean court denied a request to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for an attempt to impose martial law. This request was made by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, but the court dismissed it.
A South Korean court has denied an extension request for the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently facing a criminal investigation related to his short-lived attempt to impose martial law confirmed by Yonhap news agency.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) had called for Yoon to be indicted for insurrection and abuse of power. Yoon, who was impeached and suspended on Dec. 14, had been detained as investigators looked into his martial law attempt, which parliament overturned within hours.
The detention was due to end on Jan. 28, and the CIO expected an extension request by prosecutors. However, the Seoul Central District Court denied this request, with no comments available from the prosecutors or the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Ministry Slams EU Investigations as Unfair Trade Barriers
Auspicious Visit Turns Tragic: Stampede at Tirupati Temple
Call for Transparency and Justice in Azerbaijani Plane Crash Investigation
Mysterious Death of ITBP Jawan Sparks Investigation
Jewellery Scheme Scam: Rs 9.5 Crore Frozen in Massive Fraud Investigation