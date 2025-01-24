Left Menu

South Korean Court Rejects Extension of Impeached President's Detention

A South Korean court denied a request to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for an attempt to impose martial law. This request was made by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, but the court dismissed it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:12 IST
South Korean Court Rejects Extension of Impeached President's Detention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A South Korean court has denied an extension request for the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently facing a criminal investigation related to his short-lived attempt to impose martial law confirmed by Yonhap news agency.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) had called for Yoon to be indicted for insurrection and abuse of power. Yoon, who was impeached and suspended on Dec. 14, had been detained as investigators looked into his martial law attempt, which parliament overturned within hours.

The detention was due to end on Jan. 28, and the CIO expected an extension request by prosecutors. However, the Seoul Central District Court denied this request, with no comments available from the prosecutors or the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025