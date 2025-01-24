South Korean Court Rejects Extension of Impeached President's Detention

A South Korean court has denied an extension request for the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is currently facing a criminal investigation related to his short-lived attempt to impose martial law confirmed by Yonhap news agency.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) had called for Yoon to be indicted for insurrection and abuse of power. Yoon, who was impeached and suspended on Dec. 14, had been detained as investigators looked into his martial law attempt, which parliament overturned within hours.

The detention was due to end on Jan. 28, and the CIO expected an extension request by prosecutors. However, the Seoul Central District Court denied this request, with no comments available from the prosecutors or the court.

