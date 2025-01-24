Left Menu

Campaign Targets JCB Over Human Rights Allegations

The Stop JCB Demolitions Campaign urges JCB to cut ties with the Israeli Ministry of Defence and halt activities in occupied Palestine. Highlighting alleged human rights abuses linked to JCB machinery in Palestine, India, and Kashmir, activists plan a public meeting in London and issue a detailed report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:36 IST
The Stop JCB Demolitions Campaign has called on construction giant JCB to end its association with the Israeli Ministry of Defence and stop its operations in occupied Palestine. The coalition cites alleged human rights abuses involving the use of JCB equipment in Palestine, India, and Kashmir.

A public meeting is scheduled in London, where a report titled 'Stop JCB's Bulldozer Genocide' will be unveiled. The document outlines JCB's machinery use in punitive demolitions and settlement expansions, highlighting the need for more accountability.

Speakers at the event include researcher Afreen Fatima and Amnesty International's Peter Frankental. The group also plans to file a complaint with the UK's National Contact Point, urging JCB to implement more robust monitoring systems to prevent human rights breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

