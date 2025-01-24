Campaign Targets JCB Over Human Rights Allegations

The Stop JCB Demolitions Campaign has called on construction giant JCB to end its association with the Israeli Ministry of Defence and stop its operations in occupied Palestine. The coalition cites alleged human rights abuses involving the use of JCB equipment in Palestine, India, and Kashmir.

A public meeting is scheduled in London, where a report titled 'Stop JCB's Bulldozer Genocide' will be unveiled. The document outlines JCB's machinery use in punitive demolitions and settlement expansions, highlighting the need for more accountability.

Speakers at the event include researcher Afreen Fatima and Amnesty International's Peter Frankental. The group also plans to file a complaint with the UK's National Contact Point, urging JCB to implement more robust monitoring systems to prevent human rights breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)