Trio Busted in Kathmandu Drug Smuggling Operation

Nepal Police arrested three individuals, including an Indian national, on charges of smuggling illegal drugs into Kathmandu. Govinda Bala, caught with 150 grams of brown sugar, led to the arrest of Raman Maharjan and Binod Tamang. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Authorities in Nepal have arrested three individuals, including an Indian national, as part of a drug smuggling operation into Kathmandu. The arrests took place on Thursday, uncovering a network involved in bringing illegal substances into the country.

Govinda Bala, 37, who hails from North Dineshpur in Uttarakhand, was apprehended at the Nagdhunga checkpoint while he was traveling on a passenger bus from Kakarbhitta to Kathmandu. During a routine security check, police discovered 150 grams of brown sugar concealed in his bag.

Bala's confession led the authorities to arrest two Nepalese nationals, Raman Maharjan, 26, from Kathmandu, and Binod Tamang, 38, from Dhading. Both were caught near the handover spot while on a motorbike. Police seized the two-wheeler and found an additional 150 grams of the narcotic. The suspects are in custody, with further investigations into the operation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

