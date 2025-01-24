Diageo Mulls Major Shifts: Guinness Spin-Off on the Horizon?
World-leading spirits producer Diageo is contemplating a potential spin-off or sale of its beer brand Guinness. The company is also reviewing its stake in Moet Hennessy, a unit of LVMH, raising questions about its strategic plans. Diageo has not commented on these developments.
In a significant potential shift for the alcohol industry, Diageo, the world's leading spirits maker, is reportedly considering a spin-off or sale of its iconic beer brand, Guinness. This development could reshape the company's portfolio substantially.
According to Bloomberg News, Diageo is also reassessing its stake in Moet Hennessy, the renowned drinks division of LVMH. This review suggests a possible strategic reevaluation of the company's associations with other global beverage giants.
As of now, Diageo has not provided any comments in response to inquiries regarding these potential changes, leaving the market eager for further updates on their strategic direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
