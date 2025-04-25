Alphabet's AI Strategy Fuels Advertising Growth, Lifting Market Spirits

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw a 4% rise in shares on Friday following a strong earnings report that demonstrated the positive impact of its AI endeavors on its core advertising business. This comes as a relief amid fears of competition and trade-related challenges.

The first quarter saw Google's advertising revenue grow by an impressive 8.5%, alleviating investor concerns over declining U.S. ad spending due to global trade tensions. The advertising landscape was previously strained by a significant dip in spending by major advertisers on Google Search, such as Temu and Shein.

Despite regulatory and competition challenges, Alphabet's report prompted a rise in social media stocks, with notable growth in Meta Platforms and Pinterest. Alphabet's $70 billion share buyback and the success of AI Overviews bolster its market position, as experts like BofA Global Research highlight Google's advantages in data and distribution.

