Accelerating Progress: Maharashtra's Push for Good Governance

Maharashtra's Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik has called for a swift execution of developmental projects, emphasizing a positive approach towards resolving public grievances. Addressing a meeting focused on a 100-day action plan, Saunik stated, 'Good governance hinges on the timely completion of projects.'

The meeting saw participation from key officials, including municipal and police commissioners, as well as representatives from various government departments. Saunik urged these departments to prioritize public concerns, ensuring they are addressed efficiently and promptly.

She stressed that the work pertaining to common citizens visiting government offices must top the priority list. Complaints should see positive resolutions, and district-level projects, she noted, must advance at a rapid pace. Additionally, Saunik underscored the importance of the 7-point action plan, alongside the implementation of the State Service Guarantee Act and the Information Officer Act of 2005.

