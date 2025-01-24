Trio Sentenced for Mobile Snatching in Gurugram
Three individuals were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs 25,000 each for a mobile snatching incident in Gurugram. Convicts Gulfam, Nitin Vasu, and Ankit, were found guilty of the crime committed in June 2022. They had also transferred money using the victim's phone.
- Country:
- India
A local court has handed down 10-year prison sentences to three individuals, finding them guilty of snatching a mobile phone and transferring money using the victim's device. Each convict was also fined Rs 25,000.
The convicts, named Gulfam, Nitin Vasu from Gurugram's Devilal colony, and Ankit from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, were held responsible for the crime that occurred on June 17, 2022. They snatched a mobile phone from a motorcycle driver, according to reports from authorities.
Following their arrest, a comprehensive investigation was conducted by the police, who gathered substantial evidence and witness accounts. The convicts were presented before the court, leading to their sentencing by Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- court
- sentencing
- mobile snatching
- imprisonment
- fine
- convict
- Gulfam
- Nitin Vasu
- Ankit
ALSO READ
Convicted Murderer Re-Arrested After Nine Years on the Run
J&K Lieutenant Governor Drives Criminal Law Reforms for Transparency and High Conviction Rates
Dramatic Comebacks Define ISL 2024-25 Season
Urban Futures Redefined: Sustainable Growth and Environmental Preservation Strategies
Real Estate Giant Fined for Failing Home Deliveries