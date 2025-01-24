Trio Sentenced for Mobile Snatching in Gurugram

A local court has handed down 10-year prison sentences to three individuals, finding them guilty of snatching a mobile phone and transferring money using the victim's device. Each convict was also fined Rs 25,000.

The convicts, named Gulfam, Nitin Vasu from Gurugram's Devilal colony, and Ankit from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, were held responsible for the crime that occurred on June 17, 2022. They snatched a mobile phone from a motorcycle driver, according to reports from authorities.

Following their arrest, a comprehensive investigation was conducted by the police, who gathered substantial evidence and witness accounts. The convicts were presented before the court, leading to their sentencing by Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police confirmed.

