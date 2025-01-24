Left Menu

Trio Sentenced for Mobile Snatching in Gurugram

Three individuals were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Rs 25,000 each for a mobile snatching incident in Gurugram. Convicts Gulfam, Nitin Vasu, and Ankit, were found guilty of the crime committed in June 2022. They had also transferred money using the victim's phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:34 IST
Trio Sentenced for Mobile Snatching in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has handed down 10-year prison sentences to three individuals, finding them guilty of snatching a mobile phone and transferring money using the victim's device. Each convict was also fined Rs 25,000.

The convicts, named Gulfam, Nitin Vasu from Gurugram's Devilal colony, and Ankit from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, were held responsible for the crime that occurred on June 17, 2022. They snatched a mobile phone from a motorcycle driver, according to reports from authorities.

Following their arrest, a comprehensive investigation was conducted by the police, who gathered substantial evidence and witness accounts. The convicts were presented before the court, leading to their sentencing by Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025