Amit Shah Critiques Sharad Pawar's Cooperative Sector Legacy
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah criticized Sharad Pawar's tenure as Union agriculture minister, questioning his contributions to the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Shah highlighted reforms under PM Modi’s government, including the formation of a separate cooperation ministry and addressing tax issues to enhance the cooperative movement.
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah publicly challenged Sharad Pawar's contributions to Maharashtra's cooperative sector during his tenure as Union agriculture minister, marking a sharp critique of the veteran politician. Speaking at two events during his Maharashtra visit, Shah emphasized the BJP-led government's efforts to revitalize the sector.
Highlighting key initiatives since the establishment of a separate cooperation ministry in 2021, Shah detailed reforms such as resolving tax issues for sugar mills, promoting ethanol policy, and introducing model bylaws. The Minister underscored the need for tangible actions over mere leadership claims.
Shah reiterated PM Modi's commitment to the cooperative movement, emphasizing the launch of the National Cooperative Organics Ltd and the upcoming national cooperative university to foster skilled professionals. The International Year of Cooperatives 2025 was inaugurated to bolster sectoral growth further.
