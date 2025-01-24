Trio Accused of Heinous Crime in Kandivali
Two men were arrested and a minor was sent to a juvenile home for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Kandivali East, Mumbai. The incident took place on January 6 and involved the accused also filming objectionable videos to blackmail the victim. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators.
In a disturbing incident in Kandivali East, Mumbai, two men have been arrested following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl, police reported Friday. The accused men, identified as Tejas Mahadik, 21, and Omkar Patil, 20, along with a minor, orchestrated the crime on January 6.
According to details released by the Samta Nagar police station, the minor, who is also 17 and a resident of the same building, invited the victim to his home under the pretense of being alone. However, his accomplices Mahadik and Patil were present, and together they committed the assault, also recording videos to intimidate the victim.
The victim disclosed the ordeal to her parents on Thursday evening, prompting immediate police action. Legal proceedings have commenced under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The adult accused have been taken into custody, while the minor is placed in a juvenile correction facility.
