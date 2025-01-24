Mystery Woman Found Burned: Police Investigate Murder

A partially burnt woman's body was unearthed beneath a culvert near Medchal's Outer Ring Road on Friday, according to local police.

Authorities described the victim as a 25-30-year-old married woman. Her body was found nude; her clothes placed atop her before being set alight, presumably to hinder identification.

Police surmise unidentified individuals brought her to the site, murdered her, and used kerosene or petrol to destroy evidence. Tattoos reading 'Srikant' in Telugu and 'Narender' in English, and a rold gold chain could be crucial to uncovering her identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)