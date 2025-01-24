Left Menu

Mystery Woman Found Burned: Police Investigate Murder

A woman's partially burned body was discovered under a culvert near the Outer Ring Road at Medchal. Police suspect murder, with the woman's identity still unknown. Tattoos and a necklace were found on her, and officials are investigating possible leads to solve the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:30 IST
Mystery Woman Found Burned: Police Investigate Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A partially burnt woman's body was unearthed beneath a culvert near Medchal's Outer Ring Road on Friday, according to local police.

Authorities described the victim as a 25-30-year-old married woman. Her body was found nude; her clothes placed atop her before being set alight, presumably to hinder identification.

Police surmise unidentified individuals brought her to the site, murdered her, and used kerosene or petrol to destroy evidence. Tattoos reading 'Srikant' in Telugu and 'Narender' in English, and a rold gold chain could be crucial to uncovering her identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025