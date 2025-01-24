Left Menu

Diplomatic Balancing: Rubio's First Call with China's Wang Yi

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, marking the first contact between the Trump administration and China. They discussed relations, Taiwan, and trade tensions. Despite diplomatic niceties, divergent views on handling China persist within the U.S. administration.

Updated: 24-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:55 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone conversation with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This was their first interaction following the onset of President Donald Trump's second term in office, according to China's foreign ministry.

The dialogue centered on pivotal issues such as the evolving U.S.-China relationship, trade tensions, and the contentious matter of Taiwan. Expressing hope for constructive collaboration, Wang urged Rubio to contribute positively to bilateral and global stability.

As tensions simmer over trade, notably with Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese imports, the discussion highlights broader challenges ahead. Rubio's stance, labeling China as a major threat, underscores persisting internal divisions on U.S. policy toward China within the Trump administration.

