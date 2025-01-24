Diplomatic Balancing: Rubio's First Call with China's Wang Yi

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a phone conversation with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This was their first interaction following the onset of President Donald Trump's second term in office, according to China's foreign ministry.

The dialogue centered on pivotal issues such as the evolving U.S.-China relationship, trade tensions, and the contentious matter of Taiwan. Expressing hope for constructive collaboration, Wang urged Rubio to contribute positively to bilateral and global stability.

As tensions simmer over trade, notably with Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese imports, the discussion highlights broader challenges ahead. Rubio's stance, labeling China as a major threat, underscores persisting internal divisions on U.S. policy toward China within the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)