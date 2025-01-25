Humanitarian Aid Amid Ceasefire: A Ray of Hope for Gaza
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported the entry of 339 aid trucks into Gaza during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire, supported by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, marks a significant step in providing relief to the region.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs announced that 339 aid trucks made their way into the Gaza Strip on Friday. This activity occurred on the sixth day into a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, Hamas.
Information regarding the aid convoys was provided by Israeli authorities along with the ceasefire guarantors—the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The entry of these trucks carries much-needed relief supplies for the beleaguered region.
This development underscores the international community's efforts to facilitate humanitarian relief during volatile times, offering a glimpse of hope to the people of Gaza amidst ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
