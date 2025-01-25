Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed: U.S. Halts Foreign Aid under Rubio's Directive

The U.S. State Department has issued a pause on foreign aid following a directive from President Trump, with a focus on reviewing efficiency and consistency with foreign policy goals. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued waivers for military financing to Israel and Egypt, fueling debates on legality and global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:19 IST
The U.S. State Department has implemented a sweeping halt on all foreign aid initiatives, in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump, as revealed by a memo obtained by Reuters. The decision, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken to heart, was effectuated following Rubio's appointment.

The memo indicates that waivers allowing military financing for Israel and Egypt remain in place. This maneuver has catalyzed a fervent discussion in Congress about its legality and potential repercussions on U.S. influence abroad. A confidential source in congressional circles suggests that the cessation could drive international partners to seek alternate funding sources from global competitors.

Furthermore, the directive mandates an immediate stop-work order on existing aid programs, pending a comprehensive 90-day review led by Rubio. Emergency food aid has been provided with waivers, particularly in crisis zones like the Gaza Strip and Sudan, where humanitarian needs are critical. Meanwhile, critics within aid organizations express concern over halting vital health and educational programs.

