The U.S. State Department has implemented a sweeping halt on all foreign aid initiatives, in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump, as revealed by a memo obtained by Reuters. The decision, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken to heart, was effectuated following Rubio's appointment.

The memo indicates that waivers allowing military financing for Israel and Egypt remain in place. This maneuver has catalyzed a fervent discussion in Congress about its legality and potential repercussions on U.S. influence abroad. A confidential source in congressional circles suggests that the cessation could drive international partners to seek alternate funding sources from global competitors.

Furthermore, the directive mandates an immediate stop-work order on existing aid programs, pending a comprehensive 90-day review led by Rubio. Emergency food aid has been provided with waivers, particularly in crisis zones like the Gaza Strip and Sudan, where humanitarian needs are critical. Meanwhile, critics within aid organizations express concern over halting vital health and educational programs.

