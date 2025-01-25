Left Menu

Israeli Forces Extend Stay in South Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Delays

Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon past the agreed deadline due to incomplete ceasefire terms with Hezbollah. The agreement demanded the removal of Hezbollah forces and Israeli withdrawal. Israel's extension, pending full compliance from Lebanon, is coordinated with the U.S., amid tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 04:05 IST
Israeli troops will stay in southern Lebanon beyond a 60-day deadline set by a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, citing unfulfilled conditions. The original agreement, effective since November 27, required Hezbollah's removal from south of the Litani River and an Israeli withdrawal as Lebanese forces deploy in the area.

The U.S. and France-brokered deal ended over a year of conflict, seeing significant displacement and damage. Israel's Prime Minister's office highlighted the condition for Lebanese Army deployment and ceasefire enforcement as reasons for the stay, prompting coordination with the U.S.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has protested against any withdrawal delays, marking them a breach of agreement, placing accountability on the Lebanese state. Recent operations by Israeli forces included targeting Hezbollah's weapon facilities in southern Lebanon, demonstrating ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

