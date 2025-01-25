Sudanese Army Breaks Siege in Khartoum: A Major Milestone in Ongoing Conflict

In a significant development, the Sudanese army announced on Friday that it has successfully broken a siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at its command center in central Khartoum. This marks a decisive victory in the heart of the capital after nearly two years of relentless warfare.

The RSF, however, dismissed the army's claims as mere propaganda aimed at boosting morale, accusing the military of spreading misinformation through manipulated videos. The ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023 over integration disputes between the two forces, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of millions, and heightened hunger among half of Sudan's population.

Amidst this controversy, the RSF has claimed that they have inflicted heavy losses on the army across various fronts and labeled the army's narrative as propaganda. Meanwhile, intense clashes have erupted in El Fasher, North Darfur, involving the RSF and Sudanese joint forces, further fueling tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)