Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

President Donald Trump has hinted at eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during a visit to disaster-affected areas, suggesting an overhaul in how the U.S. responds to natural disasters.

In North Carolina, still suffering from Hurricane Helene's impact, Trump criticized FEMA for bureaucratic inefficiencies, proposing direct funding to states for faster recovery. He appointed Michael Whatley to spearhead recovery efforts despite Whatley's unofficial status.

During his California trip, Trump expressed disdain for the state's water policies, which he claimed worsened wildfires. He hinted at using disaster assistance as leverage in legislative talks, signaling a shift towards a state-managed disaster response concept.

(With inputs from agencies.)