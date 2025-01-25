Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis Release 153 Prisoners with ICRC Support

153 prisoners were released by Yemen's Houthis with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). While identities remain undisclosed, the ICRC confirmed regular visits to these individuals in Sanaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:47 IST
In a recent humanitarian initiative, Yemen's Houthis have released 153 prisoners, a move facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The operation underscores ongoing collaboration between the Houthis and international humanitarian organizations.

The identities of the released prisoners have not been disclosed. However, officials from the ICRC have confirmed that these individuals were regularly visited in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as part of the organization's diligent advocacy and support efforts.

This release marks a significant gesture within the conflict-stricken region, aiming to boost humanitarian efforts and negotiation possibilities amid ongoing tensions in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

