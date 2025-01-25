Ukraine's Military Fends Off Massive Air Assault

In a significant overnight assault, Ukraine's military confirmed on Saturday that Russia launched an attack involving 61 drones and two missiles. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept both missiles and successfully shot down 46 drones.

In addition to the drones neutralized, 15 drones inexplicably disappeared from radar detection, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.

The Ukrainian military's swift response in defending against the aerial offensive underscores the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region.

