Ukraine's Military Fends Off Massive Air Assault
Ukraine's military reported that Russia launched 61 drones and two missiles at the country, but successfully intercepted both missiles and 46 drones. Additionally, 15 drones vanished from radar without reaching any targets during the overnight attack.
In a significant overnight assault, Ukraine's military confirmed on Saturday that Russia launched an attack involving 61 drones and two missiles. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept both missiles and successfully shot down 46 drones.
In addition to the drones neutralized, 15 drones inexplicably disappeared from radar detection, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.
The Ukrainian military's swift response in defending against the aerial offensive underscores the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region.
