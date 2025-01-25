CAPF Commandos Receive Special Pay Allowance for VIP Security
The Centre has sanctioned a special allowance for VIP security commandos within CAPFs who protect individuals under the Z plus (ASL) and Z plus categories. This decision excludes personnel safeguarding VIPs in lower security tiers. The allowance acknowledges the heightened duties of these commandos, akin to SPG and NSG roles.
The Centre has taken a decisive step to recognize the crucial role played by VIP security commandos within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by approving a special allowance exclusively for those providing protection under the Z plus (ASL) and Z plus categories.
This new order, unveiled by the Union Finance Ministry's department of expenditure, follows proposals from the Ministry of Home Affairs to grant a 20% Special Security Allowance (SSA) of the basic pay to these personnel. However, this benefit will not extend to those securing VIPs under lower-level security protocols like Z, Y+, Y, and X.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingents have been advocating for such an allowance, citing the high-level demands of their tasks, comparable to that of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG), known for receiving higher allowances for their specialized roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
