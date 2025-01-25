Left Menu

CAPF Commandos Receive Special Pay Allowance for VIP Security

The Centre has sanctioned a special allowance for VIP security commandos within CAPFs who protect individuals under the Z plus (ASL) and Z plus categories. This decision excludes personnel safeguarding VIPs in lower security tiers. The allowance acknowledges the heightened duties of these commandos, akin to SPG and NSG roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:01 IST
CAPF Commandos Receive Special Pay Allowance for VIP Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has taken a decisive step to recognize the crucial role played by VIP security commandos within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by approving a special allowance exclusively for those providing protection under the Z plus (ASL) and Z plus categories.

This new order, unveiled by the Union Finance Ministry's department of expenditure, follows proposals from the Ministry of Home Affairs to grant a 20% Special Security Allowance (SSA) of the basic pay to these personnel. However, this benefit will not extend to those securing VIPs under lower-level security protocols like Z, Y+, Y, and X.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingents have been advocating for such an allowance, citing the high-level demands of their tasks, comparable to that of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG), known for receiving higher allowances for their specialized roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025