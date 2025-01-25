Historic Ceasefire: Hostage Exchange between Hamas and Israel

A significant exchange deal is set to take place as Hamas prepares to release four Israeli female soldiers on Saturday in return for Palestinian prisoners. The move comes under a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending a prolonged 15-month conflict in Gaza.

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross is tasked with collecting the hostages from Hamas, as part of the operation. This release marks the second swap since the ceasefire began and involves a phased exchange strategy.

The initial phase of the agreement will see the release of several hostages, while further negotiations will focus on additional exchanges and the potential withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The Red Cross will manage the handover, ensuring the safe return of the soldiers to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)