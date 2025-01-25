Left Menu

Bhopal Enacts Sound System Ban to Combat Noise Pollution

The Bhopal district administration has banned the use of loud sound systems from 10 PM to 6 AM to reduce noise pollution. This move supports students preparing for exams and requires DJs, hotels, and similar venues to obtain licenses for sound systems. The regulation begins on January 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Bhopal has enforced a ban on loud sound systems, including those at religious sites, from 10 PM to 6 AM in an effort to curb noise pollution.

This regulation is particularly aimed at providing relief to students preparing for 10th and 12th board examinations. Establishments such as DJs, hotels, and restaurants must now obtain licenses for sound system use within specified limits.

The ban, effective January 23, aligns with directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Violators will face prosecution under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

