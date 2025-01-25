Bhopal Enacts Sound System Ban to Combat Noise Pollution

The district administration in Bhopal has enforced a ban on loud sound systems, including those at religious sites, from 10 PM to 6 AM in an effort to curb noise pollution.

This regulation is particularly aimed at providing relief to students preparing for 10th and 12th board examinations. Establishments such as DJs, hotels, and restaurants must now obtain licenses for sound system use within specified limits.

The ban, effective January 23, aligns with directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal. Violators will face prosecution under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)