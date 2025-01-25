Empowered Electorate: Building a Stronger Democracy

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the critical role of enlightened voters in strengthening democracy during a National Voters' Day event in the capital. She urged voters to discard prejudices and inducements, emphasizing the need for faith in democratic processes.

Addressing the gathering, which included Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and top election officials, President Murmu commended the Election Commission for its adoption of new technologies and software to enhance and ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Emphasizing her confidence in the Indian democratic model, she noted that it continues to serve as a beacon for the global community. Celebrated for 15 years to commemorate the establishment of the Election Commission, National Voters' Day falls on January 25, marking a significant moment in India's democratic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)