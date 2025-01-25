Congress Pledges Free Buddhist Pilgrimage if Elected
The Congress party announced plans for free Buddhist pilgrimages in Delhi if elected. Former MP Udit Raj highlighted a lack of such schemes. The AAP's existing program caters to multiple faiths, but Congress demands equality for Buddhists. Protests for fair salaries for religious leaders have taken place.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has made a significant election promise, pledging free pilgrimages to Buddhist sites if they gain power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Former Delhi MP Udit Raj announced the initiative, citing a need to address the absence of pilgrimage schemes for Buddhists.
Currently, the Delhi government funds pilgrimages to various religious sites under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana,' launched by the AAP government in 2019. This program offers financial support for elderly citizens to visit key religious sites across India, though Buddhist destinations have been notably absent.
In response, Congress has actively protested, seeking not only pilgrimage inclusivity but also salaries for Buddhist monks and certain temple priests. They revealed partial success, as UP CM Yogi Adityanath supported their cause at a recent public meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
