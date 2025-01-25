Hamas Releases Israeli Soldiers in Landmark Ceasefire Exchange

In a significant development towards peace in Gaza, Hamas has handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The exchange comes as part of a ceasefire aimed at halting the 15-month-long conflict.

The soldiers, previously captured by Hamas fighters, were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This action marks the second prisoner exchange since the ceasefire took effect. The agreement was the result of extensive negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

This ceasefire is the first to hold since a failed truce in November 2023, offering a much-needed respite in the region. The international community watches closely as tensions ease, providing hope for a more lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)