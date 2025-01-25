Left Menu

Hamas Releases Israeli Soldiers in Landmark Ceasefire Exchange

Hamas handed over four female Israeli soldier hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire agreement to end the ongoing war in Gaza. The release involved an exchange for Palestinian prisoners, signaling a step towards peace after extensive negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:59 IST
Hamas Releases Israeli Soldiers in Landmark Ceasefire Exchange
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a significant development towards peace in Gaza, Hamas has handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The exchange comes as part of a ceasefire aimed at halting the 15-month-long conflict.

The soldiers, previously captured by Hamas fighters, were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This action marks the second prisoner exchange since the ceasefire took effect. The agreement was the result of extensive negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

This ceasefire is the first to hold since a failed truce in November 2023, offering a much-needed respite in the region. The international community watches closely as tensions ease, providing hope for a more lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025