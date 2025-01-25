Hostage Exchange: A Ceasefire Breakthrough

In a significant development, the militant group Hamas has released four Israeli female soldiers to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza. In return, some 200 Palestinian prisoners will be freed under a ceasefire agreement intended to conclude the longstanding conflict in Gaza.

Identified as Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, the soldiers were initially captured at an observation post near Gaza on October 7, 2023. Their release comes as part of a negotiated settlement, brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the United States.

The exchange marks a critical point in the peace talks, being the second since the ceasefire took effect. Additionally, Hamas has indicated that among the 200 Palestinian prisoners, 70 individuals are slated for deportation.

