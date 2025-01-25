Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Suspension of Opposition MPs in JPC on Waqf Bill

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized the suspension of opposition members from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it an undermining of parliamentary process. The party urged democracy supporters to oppose such actions by the NDA government in preserving parliamentary integrity.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:10 IST
On Saturday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed strong disapproval of the suspension of opposition members from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The party described the action as an attack on parliamentary due process.

The CPI(M) criticized the JPC chairman's decision to suspend opposition MPs, accusing him of exploiting weak reasons to hinder voices opposed to government views. This move, the party stated, dramatically undermines the committee system established over time through precedents.

In response, the CPI(M) called upon all who value democracy and Parliament's sovereignty to unite against what it sees as a blatant overreach by the NDA government. The suspension, taking place during Friday's panel meeting, allowed for reattendance in the next session on January 27, when the Bill will be further reviewed.

