CPI(M) Condemns Suspension of Opposition MPs in JPC on Waqf Bill

On Saturday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed strong disapproval of the suspension of opposition members from a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The party described the action as an attack on parliamentary due process.

The CPI(M) criticized the JPC chairman's decision to suspend opposition MPs, accusing him of exploiting weak reasons to hinder voices opposed to government views. This move, the party stated, dramatically undermines the committee system established over time through precedents.

In response, the CPI(M) called upon all who value democracy and Parliament's sovereignty to unite against what it sees as a blatant overreach by the NDA government. The suspension, taking place during Friday's panel meeting, allowed for reattendance in the next session on January 27, when the Bill will be further reviewed.

