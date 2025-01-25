Unraveling Tragedy in Badhaal: Advocating Justice and Safety

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken up a petition filed by Raman Sharma, an RTI activist from Jammu, concerning the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals belonging to three Scheduled Tribe families in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma has urged the NHRC to intervene to secure justice and relief for the affected families, highlighting the need for transparency and urgent preventive measures. The deceased, including 13 children, exhibited symptoms of fever, pain, and loss of consciousness before passing away.

While preliminary investigations ruled out bacterial or viral infections, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed following the detection of neurotoxins. A multi-agency probe is underway to uncover the cause of deaths. The NHRC has begun proceedings and is prioritizing urgent support and systemic safeguards to protect citizens in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)