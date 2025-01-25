Yemen's Houthi Rebels Release 153 War Detainees Amid UN Worker Arrests
Yemen's Houthi rebels released 153 war detainees, marking a potential move towards peace negotiations amidst recent UN worker arrests. The International Committee of the Red Cross lauded this as a positive step, though tensions persist due to ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises affecting the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:39 IST
In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels released 153 war detainees, a gesture seen as a move to ease tensions in the region, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
This comes amid heightened scrutiny and criticism after the Houthis detained seven Yemeni UN workers, raising concerns among international bodies.
The conflict in Yemen has long posed severe humanitarian challenges, compounded by ongoing military actions and the arrest of aid personnel, prompting urgent calls for peace negotiations and a resolution to the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
