Yemen's Houthi Rebels Release 153 War Detainees Amid UN Worker Arrests

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels released 153 war detainees, a gesture seen as a move to ease tensions in the region, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This comes amid heightened scrutiny and criticism after the Houthis detained seven Yemeni UN workers, raising concerns among international bodies.

The conflict in Yemen has long posed severe humanitarian challenges, compounded by ongoing military actions and the arrest of aid personnel, prompting urgent calls for peace negotiations and a resolution to the crisis.

