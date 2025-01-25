Left Menu

Central Government vs. Telangana: The Housing Scheme Standoff

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has declared that if Telangana's Congress government allocates houses for the poor under the 'Indiramma' scheme, the Centre will block the sanctioning of new houses. Moreover, he emphasized the necessity of featuring PM Modi's photo on ration cards, warning of direct central intervention otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:11 IST
Central Government vs. Telangana: The Housing Scheme Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused the Telangana Congress government of misrepresenting central welfare schemes by naming them after its leaders. He stressed that without PM Narendra Modi's photo on housing scheme documents and PDS ration cards, central assistance would be withdrawn.

In Karimnagar, Kumar highlighted the Centre's readiness to sanction houses under PM Awas Yojana if Telangana complies with federal guidelines. He warned against the state's alleged 'gambling' tactics, asserting that no houses would be sanctioned under Congress's 'Indiramma' initiative.

Kumar criticized the previous BRS government for heavy borrowing and assured constituents of BJP's commitment to resolving local issues, including reliable water supply, if elected in the upcoming corporation elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025