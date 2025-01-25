Central Government vs. Telangana: The Housing Scheme Standoff
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has declared that if Telangana's Congress government allocates houses for the poor under the 'Indiramma' scheme, the Centre will block the sanctioning of new houses. Moreover, he emphasized the necessity of featuring PM Modi's photo on ration cards, warning of direct central intervention otherwise.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused the Telangana Congress government of misrepresenting central welfare schemes by naming them after its leaders. He stressed that without PM Narendra Modi's photo on housing scheme documents and PDS ration cards, central assistance would be withdrawn.
In Karimnagar, Kumar highlighted the Centre's readiness to sanction houses under PM Awas Yojana if Telangana complies with federal guidelines. He warned against the state's alleged 'gambling' tactics, asserting that no houses would be sanctioned under Congress's 'Indiramma' initiative.
Kumar criticized the previous BRS government for heavy borrowing and assured constituents of BJP's commitment to resolving local issues, including reliable water supply, if elected in the upcoming corporation elections.
