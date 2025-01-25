Central Government vs. Telangana: The Housing Scheme Standoff

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused the Telangana Congress government of misrepresenting central welfare schemes by naming them after its leaders. He stressed that without PM Narendra Modi's photo on housing scheme documents and PDS ration cards, central assistance would be withdrawn.

In Karimnagar, Kumar highlighted the Centre's readiness to sanction houses under PM Awas Yojana if Telangana complies with federal guidelines. He warned against the state's alleged 'gambling' tactics, asserting that no houses would be sanctioned under Congress's 'Indiramma' initiative.

Kumar criticized the previous BRS government for heavy borrowing and assured constituents of BJP's commitment to resolving local issues, including reliable water supply, if elected in the upcoming corporation elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)