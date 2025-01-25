Tragedy in Nashik: Woman Endures Harrowing Ordeal Seeking Justice

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to a horrific gang-rape by her brother-in-law and two others in Nashik, Maharashtra, while desperately trying to seek assistance in securing bail for her jailed husband. According to the police, the crime occurred in the Panchavati area over a 31-hour period starting January 22. The harrowing ordeal saw the woman repeatedly thrashed and raped, rendering her unconscious multiple times, yet she remarkably managed to escape and alert the authorities.

Two accused have been apprehended, identified as Amit Vijay Damle and Gopal Rajendra Nagolkar, both aged 25. The woman's brother-in-law, who is also implicated, remains on the run, and police suspect the involvement of two additional individuals in the crime. The victim had recently married and, as a minor, her husband was imprisoned due to a complaint lodged in Mumbai. Believing her brother-in-law's claims of helping to secure bail, she visited Nashik, only to face a gruesome violation of her trust and dignity.

During the assault, the perpetrators took the victim to an isolated open ground, offered her food, and upon her refusal, tied her to a tree. The woman described in her complaint the brutal cycle of abuse and her courageous escape. Police have charged the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts to apprehend the absconding suspect and his accomplices are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)