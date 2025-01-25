Arrest Made in Miran Sahib: Country-Made Pistol Seized

Piyush Sharma, a resident of Brij Nagar, was arrested in the Miran Sahib area for carrying a country-made pistol, according to police reports.

The arrest occurred near a market amidst heightened security measures for Republic Day, where Sharma was stopped at a police checkpoint.

The authorities have charged him under the Arms Act and launched an investigation to trace the firearm's origin and any links to criminal activities.

