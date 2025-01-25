Farmers Gear Up for Larger Protests Against NPFAM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced plans for nationwide protests if their demands are not met, including the scrapping of the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM).

In a meeting held on Saturday, SKM stated that the agitation would surpass the 2020-21 protests at Delhi borders in scale and participation. Key demands include a legal guarantee on minimum support prices and a debt waiver.

The SKM has also called for a tractor and motorcycle parade on Republic Day, with support from Central Trade Unions, to show solidarity. The group plans to meet state chief ministers to push for resolutions rejecting NPFAM in their respective assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)