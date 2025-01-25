Left Menu

Farmers Gear Up for Larger Protests Against NPFAM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has warned of nationwide agitations if the National Policy Framework on Agriculture Marketing (NPFAM) is not scrapped. The farmers are demanding minimum support price guarantees based on the Swaminathan committee's formula and a debt waiver. Plans for protests include massive participation.

In a meeting held on Saturday, SKM stated that the agitation would surpass the 2020-21 protests at Delhi borders in scale and participation. Key demands include a legal guarantee on minimum support prices and a debt waiver.

The SKM has also called for a tractor and motorcycle parade on Republic Day, with support from Central Trade Unions, to show solidarity. The group plans to meet state chief ministers to push for resolutions rejecting NPFAM in their respective assemblies.

