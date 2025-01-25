Left Menu

Hamas Delegation Heads to Cairo Amid Prisoner Exchange

A delegation from Hamas, led by Mohammad Darwish, is traveling to Cairo to meet with Egyptian officials. The visit coincides with the release of Hamas-affiliated Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli captives. Similar delegations from Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine are also visiting Cairo.

Beirut | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:59 IST
A high-profile delegation from Hamas, under the leadership of Mohammad Darwish, announced plans to visit Cairo this Saturday. The group aims to engage with Egyptian officials regarding a recent prisoner swap.

According to a statement, the delegation's purpose is to reunite with Palestinian prisoners affiliated with Hamas who were released in exchange for four Israeli soldiers held in Gaza.

Simultaneously, delegations from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine are also en route to Cairo for similar meetings, as Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners in this latest exchange.

