Hamas Delegation Heads to Cairo Amid Prisoner Exchange

A high-profile delegation from Hamas, under the leadership of Mohammad Darwish, announced plans to visit Cairo this Saturday. The group aims to engage with Egyptian officials regarding a recent prisoner swap.

According to a statement, the delegation's purpose is to reunite with Palestinian prisoners affiliated with Hamas who were released in exchange for four Israeli soldiers held in Gaza.

Simultaneously, delegations from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine are also en route to Cairo for similar meetings, as Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners in this latest exchange.

